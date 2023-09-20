EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Peste Suina Africana in Lombardia: Quasi 34.000 Maiali Abbattuti, ...Ballando con le Stelle 2023: Sara Croce, la Nuova Star a Ingranare il ...Guida TV del 19 Settembre: Programmi e Fiction da Non PerdereUltime Blog

TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS ' ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN

TUMI SHOWCASES

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS 'ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) The CAMPAIGN introduces the brand's new ALPHA X and ALPHA Hybrid COLLECTIONS and re-establishes the TUMI difference with one-of-a-kind designs proven to outperform. NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI is celebrating its beloved ALPHA product assortment THROUGH an EXTENSION of its Fall 2023 ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL CAMPAIGN. The CAMPAIGN SHOWCASES the carefully considered and meticulously designed details of the products within the ALPHA X and ALPHA Hybrid COLLECTIONS, highlighting the one-of-a-kind designs with over 600 TUMI patents and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Tumi, Inc.: TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS 'ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN

The campaign introduces the brand's new Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections and re-establishes the TUMI difference with one-of-a-kind designs proven to outperform. NEW YORK, Sept. 20 ...

TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS 'ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN

The campaign introduces the brand's new Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections and re-establishes the TUMI difference with one-of-a-kind designs proven to outperform.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TUMI SHOWCASES
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : TUMI SHOWCASES TUMI SHOWCASES ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH