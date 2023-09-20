Iphone 15 mania: le alternative di CertiDealLAVORO E COMPETENZE DIGITALI: PARTE LA EU DIGITAL ACADEMYPresenta il progetto Casa HisenseChiara Ferragni e Fedez adottano Paloma, il cucciolo golden ...Fiorella Mannoia Rimanda il Concerto Una, Nessuna, Centomila - In ...Il Castello di Bugie e Orrore: Chat Rivelano Stupri e Abusi da Parte ...Alessia Marcuzzi: Un Weekend di Relax a Capri Senza Compagni, Ma con ...Ida Platano e Alessandro Vicinanza: Una Relazione Duratura tra Altro ...Shannen Doherty Parla del Sua Lotta Contro il Cancro con Ironia e ...Mistero a Pianoro: Scomparsi più di 30 Gatti in un Mese, Caccia ai ...Ultime Blog

The Marvels ha il budget più basso tra i film Marvel: ecco perché! (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) Il budget di The Marvels è stato rivelato e, da quello che riporta Vanity Fari, pare che la realizzazione del film sia costata a Disney e Marvel Studios circa 130 milioni di dollari. Una lunga intervista alla regista di The Marvels, Nia DaCosta, rivela il costo del budget per la realizzazione del film come parte di un’osservazione più ampia: con The Marvels DaCosta è al timone del “film con il budget più alto mai diretto da una donna nera”, superando Arinkle in Time di Ava DuVernay, con 100 milioni di dollari di budget. The Marvels è uno tra i film col budget più ...
Curiosità: The Marvels è un film del 2023 diretto da Nia DaCosta.

The Marvels - Un film di Nia DaCosta. Il ritorno di Captain Marvel. Con Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson. Azione, USA, 2023. Consigli per la visione +13.

