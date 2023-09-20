The Continental, il regista difende il casting di Mel Gibson: "Non ci interessano le sue vicende personali" (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) Albert Hughes, regista della serie TV The Continental, ha commentato il casting di Mel Gibson, spesso criticato per diversi commenti antisemiti e razzisti. L'universo di John Wick, sicario interpretato sul grande schermo da Keanu Reeves, si espanderà in TV con The Continental, serie che come da titolo racconterà le origini dell'iconico hotel punto di incontro per i criminali più famosi al mondo. Tra i protagonisti ci sarà anche Mel Gibson nel ruolo di Cormac, manager del New York Continental. Un casting molto controverso a cui il regista Albert Hughes ha voluto rispondere in questo modo: "Quando ci adoperiamo per un casting, tralasciamo le vicende personali dei singoli. Mel ...Leggi su movieplayer
Curiosità: The Continental: Dal mondo di John Wick (The Continental: From the World of John Wick),nota anche semplicemente come The Continental, è una miniserie televisiva statunitense del 2023 creata da Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward e Shawn Simmons.
