Rangers-Real Betis Europa League | 21-09-2023 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici Verdiblancos attesi a Ibrox Park

Negli ultimi anni, il Betis ha abituato molto bene i suoi tifosi: tante campagne europee, quasi sempre condotte in maniera molto positiva e tanto orgoglio portato alla propria gente, che ha spesso accompagnato la squadra in notti magiche al Benito Villamarin. Anche in questa stagione gli andalusi giocheranno in Europa League: la prima partita sembra
Michael Beale’s Rangers get underway in the Europa League tonight after a tough time in the Champions League qualifiers saw them drop out of the competition after a 5-1 defeat against PSV.

Beale names Rangers team to face Real Betis in Europa League clash

Michael Beale has named his Rangers side to take on Real Betis. The Ibrox club begin their Europa League campaign at Ibrox with the group stage opener against the La Liga's sixth-best side last season ...
