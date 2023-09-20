Proiezione del vertice regale, Mozart, il nuovo proiettore Wanbo, ...L'esclusiva Collector's Box di Resident EvilGlobal Finals delle World Series of Warzone - grande successoDungeons & Dragons: Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, ...SCOPRI LA NUOVA CLASSE DI 24 ICONE MASCHILI E FEMMINILI IN EA SPORTS ...DLSS 3.5 sarà disponibile in Cyberpunk 2077 il 21 settembreTower of Fantasy annuncia un nuovo simulacro: Fei SeTEKKEN 8 - Closed Beta Test in arrivo a ottobreArrivano il Riot Play ClubDiablo Immortal Rinascita Oscura in arrivo il 21 settembreUltime Blog

Queclink's Smart Emobility Solutions Shine at CIMAMotor 2023

Queclink Smart

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The CIMAMotor 2023, a major annual trade show in the world of Emobility, came to a successful end at the Chongqing International Expo Center in China. Queclink, a world-leading IoT hardware provider, showcased its lineup of Smart products and Solutions for motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters at the event, introducing their latest innovation to a broader audience and catalyzing the era of Smart riding. The CIMAMotor this year attracted more than 200, 000 visitors, 738 exhibitors and 36, 000 international experts from 36 countries over the course of its 4-day run. Alongside industry leaders and global brands, Queclink proudly attended the event and participated in the ...
