PARAMOUNT+ TO LAUNCH IN JAPAN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH J:COM AND WOWOW INC. (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) Paramount Streaming Service Global Footprint Expands to Second Asian Market, Following the success of the Service's 2022 LAUNCH in Korea DOWNLOAD ASSETS HERE TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced the upcoming LAUNCH of its premium streaming service PARAMOUNT+ in JAPAN WITH J:COM, one of JAPAN's top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, and WITH WOWOW Inc., the top premium pay channel in the market. JAPAN is the second market in Asia to LAUNCH the service, following its debut in Korea last year. Beginning December 1, PARAMOUNT+ will bring its popular films and series to JAPAN through the on-demand services of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Curiosità: Paramount+ (pronunciato Paramount Plus) è un servizio di streaming statunitense gestito da Paramount Streaming, divisione del gruppo Paramount Global.
