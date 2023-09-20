Infosys and NVIDIA Collaborate to Help World's Enterprises Boost Productivity with Generative AI (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) BENGALURU, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Curiosità: Infosys Technologies Limited è un'impresa di servizi informatici con sede a Bangalore, India. Infosys è una delle più grandi compagnie informatiche in India con 113.796 dipendenti (filiali incluse) al 31 marzo 2010. Ha uffici in 22 stati e centri di ricerca e sviluppo in India, Cina, Australia, Regno Unito, Canada e Giappone.
