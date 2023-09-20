iCana launches Beamforming IC for 5G mmWave applications at EuMW 2023 (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
iCana Limited (iCana), the fabless semiconductor RF component supplier for wireless telecommunications, introduced its mmWave Beamforming IC ICAMB2629-A for n257 and n261 bands at European Microwave Week 2023 Booth #546C from September 19-21 in Berlin, Germany. The official launch of the Beamforming IC marks a milestone for iCana to disrupt the 5G mmWave infrastructure market by delivering a cost-effective solution with high performance. The ICAMB2629-A is a highly integrated Beamforming IC fabricated for 26.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz and comes in a compact, 90-pin 4.6 x 5.1 mm2 BGA-based package. The Beamforming IC offers some unique key features: "5G ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
