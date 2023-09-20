Proiezione del vertice regale, Mozart, il nuovo proiettore Wanbo, ...L'esclusiva Collector's Box di Resident EvilGlobal Finals delle World Series of Warzone - grande successoDungeons & Dragons: Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, ...SCOPRI LA NUOVA CLASSE DI 24 ICONE MASCHILI E FEMMINILI IN EA SPORTS ...DLSS 3.5 sarà disponibile in Cyberpunk 2077 il 21 settembreTower of Fantasy annuncia un nuovo simulacro: Fei SeTEKKEN 8 - Closed Beta Test in arrivo a ottobreArrivano il Riot Play ClubDiablo Immortal Rinascita Oscura in arrivo il 21 settembreUltime Blog

iCana launches Beamforming IC for 5G mmWave applications at EuMW 2023

iCana launches

iCana launches Beamforming IC for 5G mmWave applications at EuMW 2023 (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

iCana Limited (iCana), the fabless semiconductor RF component supplier for wireless telecommunications, introduced its mmWave Beamforming IC ICAMB2629-A for n257 and n261 bands at European Microwave Week 2023 Booth #546C from September 19-21 in Berlin, Germany. The official launch of the Beamforming IC marks a milestone for iCana to disrupt the 5G mmWave infrastructure market by delivering a cost-effective solution with high performance. The ICAMB2629-A is a highly integrated Beamforming IC fabricated for 26.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz and comes in a compact, 90-pin 4.6 x 5.1 mm2 BGA-based package. The Beamforming IC offers some unique key features: "5G ...
