GCA will meet business partners at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) City-inspired spirits bottles will be showcased ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GCA, which manufactures world standard glass Packaging in the food and beverage categories for domestic and foreign markets, will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair which will take place at Monaco Grimaldi Forum between October 2-4. At the Fair which will be attended by industry professionals from all around the world, GCA will bring GCA spirits premium glass bottles together with visitors. GCA continues 30 years glassware production experience of Gürok Group who will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in the industry, with an innovative
