FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023

Leading Forex and CFDs broker FP Markets continued to raise the bar at the prestigious Global Forex Awards 2023 event in Limassol, receiving multiple Awards. Crowned 'Best Value Broker - Global' for a fifth consecutive year, as well as 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia' for a Second Time in a row, these accolades represent a further significant milestone for the company and follows a series of recent prominent industry Awards. FP Markets was awarded the 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at the FAME ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
