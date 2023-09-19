Youth League, Milan-Newcastle: la partita in diretta | LIVE NEWS (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) Sta per iniziare Milan-Newcastle, partita valida per i gironi della UEFA Youth League 2023-24. Segui con noi la diretta testualeLeggi su pianetamilan
Youth League - Milan-Newcastle 3-0 : doppietta di Camarda | LIVE NEWS
Curiosità: La UEFA Youth League, meglio nota come Youth League, è una competizione calcistica continentale per squadre di club Under-19 organizzato dalla UEFA, che si tiene a partire dalla stagione 2013-2014.
Milan, nuovo record europeo per Camarda. Soffiato a un ex - talento della JuveSegnando prima su rigore e poi su azione nel corso del primo tempo della sfida di Youth League contro il Newcastle, il baby attaccante è diventato il più giovane calciatore italiano con soli 15 anni ...
Champions 2023/24 - Diretta Mediaset Infinity 1a Giornata: Palinsesto e TelecronistiMARTEDÌ 19 SETTEMBRE 2023 [Youth League] Milan vs Newcastle ore 14.00 in diretta alle ore 18.45, su Mediaset Infinity+3 telecronaca: Raffaele Pappadà AC Milan vs Newcastle United FC in diretta alle ...
Youth League, Milan-Newcastle 3-0: doppietta di Camarda | LIVE NEWS Pianeta Milan
Milan, doppietta da record del 2008 Camarda in Youth LeagueNella gara di Youth League contro il Newcastle, il baby centravanti rossonero ha segnato una doppietta nei primi venti minuti di gioco. Il primo gol arriva su rigore, il secondo a botta sicura in area ...
Youth League, domani l'esordio a Braga: i convocati di mister TedescoAndrea Tedesco, tecnico della Primavera del Napoli, ha diramato la lista dei giocatori convocati per la trasferta europea.
