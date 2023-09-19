Youth League | Milan-Newcastle | la partita in diretta | LIVE NEWS

(Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) Sta per iniziarevalida per i gironi della UEFA2023-24. Segui con noi latestuale

Curiosità: La UEFA Youth League, meglio nota come Youth League, è una competizione calcistica continentale per squadre di club Under-19 organizzato dalla UEFA, che si tiene a partire dalla stagione 2013-2014.

Segnando prima su rigore e poi su azione nel corso del primo tempo della sfida dicontro il Newcastle, il baby attaccante è diventato il più giovane calciatore italiano con soli 15 anni ...MARTEDÌ 19 SETTEMBRE 2023 [] Milan vs Newcastle ore 14.00 in diretta alle ore 18.45, su Mediaset Infinity+3 telecronaca: Raffaele Pappadà AC Milan vs Newcastle United FC in diretta alle ...

LIVE MN - Youth League, Milan-Newcastle (0-0): Scotti subito pericoloso Milan News

Youth League, Milan-Newcastle 3-0: doppietta di Camarda | LIVE NEWS Pianeta Milan

Nella gara di Youth League contro il Newcastle, il baby centravanti rossonero ha segnato una doppietta nei primi venti minuti di gioco. Il primo gol arriva su rigore, il secondo a botta sicura in area ...