Youth League | Milan-Newcastle 3-0 | dominio di Scotti e Camarda | LIVE NEWS

Curiosità: La UEFA Youth League, meglio nota come Youth League, è una competizione calcistica continentale per squadre di club Under-19 organizzato dalla UEFA, che si tiene a partire dalla stagione 2013-2014.

Segnando prima su rigore e poi su azione nel corso del primo tempo della sfida dicontro il Newcastle, il baby attaccante è diventato il più giovane calciatore italiano con soli 15 anni ...MARTEDÌ 19 SETTEMBRE 2023 [] Milan vs Newcastle ore 14.00 in diretta alle ore 18.45, su Mediaset Infinity+3 telecronaca: Raffaele Pappadà AC Milan vs Newcastle United FC in diretta alle ...

LIVE MN - Youth League, Milan-Newcastle (2-0): Chaka Traore-Camarda, uno-due incredibile dei rossoneri! Milan News

Youth League, Milan-Newcastle 3-0: doppietta di Camarda | LIVE NEWS Pianeta Milan

Francesco Camarda è diventato l'italiano più giovane a fare gol, superando Caligara che segnò a 16 anni in Lione-Juventus ...Andrea Tedesco, tecnico della Primavera del Napoli, ha diramato la lista dei giocatori convocati per la trasferta europea.