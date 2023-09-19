Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu Province, with some 500 representatives from 29 countries and regions gathering at the coastal city, sharing insights on further advancing the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express while expanding Cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, cultural exchanges, and land-sea connectivity. As one of the events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Forum has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
