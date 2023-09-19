Tiziano Ferro Annuncia il Divorzio da Victor Allen: perchè si è ...Anticipazioni Terra Amara: Settimana dal 25 al 30 Settembre 2023Tiziano Ferro annuncia il divorzio da Victor: Priorità ai FigliPreoccupazioni per la Salute del Presidente Emerito Giorgio NapolitanoARRIVA “ENTRAinGIOCO”: DAL 18 E 19 NOVEMBRE SUPERSTUDIO MAXI MILANOPlay Out Loud: Logitech G svela il nuovo gear per lo StreamingOpera collabora con Chess.com per creare un browser di scacchi Il Piano di Emergenza del Governo per Affrontare la Crisi MigratoriaNuovo DDL Sicurezza Stradale: Multe più salate e regole rigideLa Procura di Milano Chiede l'Archiviazione: Caso Cappato e l'Aiuto ...Ultime Blog

The Other Black Girl | la recensione della serie horror satirica su Disney+

The Other

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

zazoom
Autore : cinemaserietv Commenta
The Other Black Girl, la recensione della serie horror satirica su Disney+ (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) La serie: The Other Black Girl, 2023. Creata da: Zakiya Dalila Harris, Rashida Jones. Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack. Genere: Thriller, mistery, satira, commedia. Durata: 30 minuti circa/10 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Disney+ Trama: Nella Rogers, assistente editoriale presso la Wagner Books, è l’unica donna nera dell’azienda fino a quando non viene assunta Hazel-May McCall. Con l’arrivo della nuova collega, però, iniziano a verificarsi strani eventi che portano Nella a scoprire un’inquietante verità sulla Wagner. <!



> Adattamento per il piccolo schermo dell’omonimo bestseller di Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl – disponibile su ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

Curiosità: The Other Lamb è un film del 2019 diretto da Malgorzata Szumowska, al suo primo lungometraggio in lingua inglese.

Play Out Loud: Logitech G Launches the Next Generation of Yeti Microphones and Litra Lights to Help Content Creators Look and Sound Their Best

and/or its affiliates in the U. S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's ...

Avaya to Demonstrate Transformative AI Capabilities on Operations and Experiences at GITEX Global 2023

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Source: Avaya Newsroom Contacts Avaya PR corpcommsteam@avaya.com Articoli correlati Abdul Latif Jameel Teams Up With AWS to Power Its ...

'The Other Black Girl' e l'orrore di essere una donna nera nell'America Corporate  Rolling Stone Italia

«The Other Black Girl», la dramedy thriller dal best seller di Zakiya Dalila Harris  Corriere della Sera

Youth Sports Cost the Typical Family Almost $900 a Year. Here's How to Lower Your Costs

Youth sports can do more than just take over your life -- they can also take all of your money. Read on for ways to manage your costs and shave them down.

The deeper meaning of travel: Richard Fidler, Kris Kneen, Adam Liam, Vicki Shururoglou

Travelling is fun — but does it have a deeper purpose It helps us cultivate connections in the world, it shapes our own identity and makes us understand other cultures. But has modern technology made ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Other
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Other Other Black Girl recensione della