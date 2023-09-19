Arriva Gamer Training, l'ultima iniziativa di Samsung dedicata ai ...Haunted House - nuovo trailer TORINO TATTOO CONVENTION È INK-REDIBILEFC 24 Valutazioni dei Giocatori - Stili di Gioco e EditorialANNUNCIATA LA SELEZIONE DEI LUCCA COMICS AWARDSWarcraft Rumble disponibile per il pre-order sull'Apple StoreKingston - consigli per un'esperienza di gioco ottimaleTOILETPAPER X SAMSUNGAutodesk: STI Engineering abbraccia il BIM grazie alle soluzioni ...Lies of P: arriva il 19 settembreUltime Blog

The Lords of the Fallen | Nuovi dettagli sul soulslike

The Lords

The Lords of the Fallen: Nuovi dettagli sul soulslike (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) Il conto alla rovescia è iniziato per l’atteso debutto di Lords of the Fallen, un soulslike che promette di ridefinire gli standard del genere. Sviluppato con maestria sfruttando l’innovativa Unreal Engine 5, il titolo ha già catturato l’attenzione degli appassionati con una serie di affascinanti video gameplay. Ma cosa rende davvero unica questa avventura? Scopriamolo insieme. Longevità Epica Lords of the Fallen promette un’esperienza di gioco di dimensioni titaniche. Il team di sviluppo ha dichiarato che per completare l’avventura di base saranno necessarie tra le 35 e le 40 ore, ma questo è solo l’inizio. Per i veri temerari desiderosi di affrontare sfide aggiuntive, il tempo di gioco si estende ulteriormente. Il 100% di completamento richiederà un impegno ancora maggiore, garantendo così ore ...
Lords of the Fallen: dettagli su durata, modalità grafiche, DLSS e New Game Plus

Lords of the Fallen tra longevità, cross-play, 60fps e New Game Plus: tutti i dettagli

