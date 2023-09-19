The Lords of the Fallen: Nuovi dettagli sul soulslike (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) Il conto alla rovescia è iniziato per l’atteso debutto di Lords of the Fallen, un soulslike che promette di ridefinire gli standard del genere. Sviluppato con maestria sfruttando l’innovativa Unreal Engine 5, il titolo ha già catturato l’attenzione degli appassionati con una serie di affascinanti video gameplay. Ma cosa rende davvero unica questa avventura? Scopriamolo insieme. Longevità Epica Lords of the Fallen promette un’esperienza di gioco di dimensioni titaniche. Il team di sviluppo ha dichiarato che per completare l’avventura di base saranno necessarie tra le 35 e le 40 ore, ma questo è solo l’inizio. Per i veri temerari desiderosi di affrontare sfide aggiuntive, il tempo di gioco si estende ulteriormente. Il 100% di completamento richiederà un impegno ancora maggiore, garantendo così ore ...Leggi su gamerbrain
