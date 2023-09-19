Arriva Gamer Training, l'ultima iniziativa di Samsung dedicata ai ...Haunted House - nuovo trailer TORINO TATTOO CONVENTION È INK-REDIBILEFC 24 Valutazioni dei Giocatori - Stili di Gioco e EditorialANNUNCIATA LA SELEZIONE DEI LUCCA COMICS AWARDSWarcraft Rumble disponibile per il pre-order sull'Apple StoreKingston - consigli per un'esperienza di gioco ottimaleTOILETPAPER X SAMSUNGAutodesk: STI Engineering abbraccia il BIM grazie alle soluzioni ...Lies of P: arriva il 19 settembreUltime Blog

ST Pharm breaks ground on 2nd State-of-the-Art Oligonucleotide Facility

ST Pharm breaks ground on 2nd State-of-the-Art Oligonucleotide Facility (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ST Pharm successfully marked the completion of its groundbreaking ceremony, signaling a significant step forward in expanding its Oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and capabilities. The current expansion is in response to the growing demand for Oligonucleotide therapeutics, including ASO, siRNA, and CRISPR, and it is not only to increase the capacity from 6.4 mol to 14 mol, but also to enhance overall capabilities. To diversify its operational scope, the new Facility will be designed to accommodate different scales of production. Initially, it will introduce three new production lines, with capacities of 1.8 mol (large scale), 400 mmol (mid scale), and 100 mmol (small scale), and the Facility has flexibility to add two more ...
