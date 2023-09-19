ST Pharm breaks ground on 2nd State-of-the-Art Oligonucleotide Facility

ST Pharm successfully marked the completion of its groundbreaking ceremony, signaling a significant step forward in expanding its Oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and capabilities. The current expansion is in response to the growing demand for Oligonucleotide therapeutics, including ASO, siRNA, and CRISPR, and it is not only to increase the capacity from 6.4 mol to 14 mol, but also to enhance overall capabilities. To diversify its operational scope, the new Facility will be designed to accommodate different scales of production. Initially, it will introduce three new production lines, with capacities of 1.8 mol (large scale), 400 mmol (mid scale), and 100 mmol (small scale), and the Facility has flexibility to add two more ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Curiosità: Il lupus eritematoso sistemico (LES, o semplicemente lupus) è una malattia cronica di natura autoimmune, che può colpire diversi organi e tessuti del corpo. Come accade nelle altre malattie autoimmuni, il sistema immunitario produce autoanticorpi che, invece di proteggere il corpo da virus, batteri e agenti estranei, aggrediscono cellule e componenti del corpo stesso, causando infiammazione e danno tissutale. Il meccanismo patogenetico è un'ipersensibilità di III tipo, caratterizzata dalla formazione di immunocomplessi.
Angelini Pharma (Angelini Industries), 505 mln dollari per lo ... Industria Italiana
Boots Uk, tornano le voci di una vendita. Per Wba business del ... Pharmacy Scanner