Diablo Immortal Rinascita Oscura in arrivo il 21 settembreAnnunciato Bluey: The VideogameFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - OXBO PACK ORA DISPONIBILEIRDM presenta i moduli di memoria DDR5MARCEL JACOBS LASCIA UFFICIALMENTE COACH CAMOSSI A MENO DI UN ANNO ...Tiziano Ferro Annuncia il Divorzio da Victor Allen: perchè si è ...Anticipazioni Terra Amara: Settimana dal 25 al 30 Settembre 2023Tiziano Ferro annuncia il divorzio da Victor: Priorità ai FigliPreoccupazioni per la Salute del Presidente Emerito Giorgio NapolitanoARRIVA “ENTRAinGIOCO”: DAL 18 E 19 NOVEMBRE SUPERSTUDIO MAXI MILANOUltime Blog

Slovenian culinary triumph | Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars | Milka garners two | and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

Slovenian culinary

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimed culinary guide Michelin unveiled its evaluations and selections for Slovenia in 2023. Hiša Franko has been honoured with three stars for the first time. Additionally, Milka was awarded two stars and seven restaurants have retained one-star rating: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostiš?e Gri?, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant, Hiša Linhart. Slovenia has also solidified its position among the world's premier Michelin destinations in terms of the number of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

The story behind LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneakers: 7+7 fascinating facts about Slovenia and Lake Bled

Slovenian gastronomy is a delightful blend of traditional flavours, local ingredients, and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining ...

The story behind LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneakers: 7+7 fascinating facts about Slovenia and Lake Bled

Slovenian gastronomy is a delightful blend of traditional flavours, local ingredients, and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining ...

Libri di cucina e ricette dal mondo  Maremosso

Dal Mondo - L'Italia al Basque Culinary Center, report dell'iniziativa ...  Identità Golose Web

Slovenian culinary triumph: HiÅ¡a Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

Additionally, Michelin guide has awarded one star to 7 Slovenian restaurants for their high-quality cuisine, which is definitely worth a stop. All of the restaurants from last year have successfully ...

Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimed culinary guide Michelin unveiled its evaluations and selec ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Slovenian culinary
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Slovenian culinary Slovenian culinary triumph Hiša Franko