Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimed culinary guide Michelin unveiled its evaluations and selections for Slovenia in 2023. Hiša Franko has been honoured with three stars for the first time. Additionally, Milka was awarded two stars and seven restaurants have retained one-star rating: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostiš?e Gri?, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant, Hiša Linhart. Slovenia has also solidified its position among the world's premier Michelin destinations in terms of the number of
