Slovenian culinary triumph | Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars | Milka garners two | and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimedguideunveiled its evaluations and selections for Slovenia in 2023.has been honouredfor the first time. Additionally,was awarded twoand sevenhave retained one-rating: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostiš?e Gri?,Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant,Linhart. Slovenia has also solidified its position among the world's premierdestinations in terms of the number of ...