Newcastle | Shearer è sicuro | 'Con Tonali possiamo arrivare agli ottavi di Champions League'

Curiosità: Alan Shearer (Newcastle upon Tyne, 13 agosto 1970) è un ex calciatore inglese, di ruolo attaccante.

Alanalla Bbc parlò di prestazione perfetta, mentre il Daily Telegraph si chiedeva se ilnon avesse trovato 'un nuovo Paul Gascoigne'. Sono poi seguite tre sconfitte: col Manchester ...Alan Sherarer, attaccante storico del, ha parlato a La Gazzetta dello Sport della squadra in vista dell'esordio col Milan in Champions Alan Sherarer è il bomber storico del, chiamato stasera ad affrontare il Milan nell'esordio in Champions. A La Gazzetta dello Sport ha affidato il suo pensiero sulle prospettive della sua ex squadra: ...

Alan Shearer: "Che crescita il mio Newcastle! Tonali farà molto bene" La Gazzetta dello Sport

Ex Newcastle, Shearer: "Obiettivo qualificazione agli ottavi. Tonali ... Milanpress

Corporate hospitality, has to be done. Regardless of the cost, I wasn’t going to miss us playing in the San Siro for the world.As Alan Shearer wheeled away, arm aloft in typical style, to celebrate yet another Newcastle United goal, something felt different. At the ...