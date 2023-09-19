Newcastle, Shearer è sicuro: 'Con Tonali possiamo arrivare agli ottavi di Champions League' (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) "Cosa può fare il Newcastle in Champions? Qualificarsi per gli ottavi. Giocare a Newcastle sarà difficile per chiunque, sia...Leggi su calciomercato
Curiosità: Alan Shearer (Newcastle upon Tyne, 13 agosto 1970) è un ex calciatore inglese, di ruolo attaccante.
A Newcastle è finita l'euforia per Tonali (L'Equipe)Alan Shearer alla Bbc parlò di prestazione perfetta, mentre il Daily Telegraph si chiedeva se il Newcastle non avesse trovato 'un nuovo Paul Gascoigne'. Sono poi seguite tre sconfitte: col Manchester ...
Shearer: "Milan Newcastle, gli inglesi possono arrivare agli ottavi"Alan Sherarer, attaccante storico del Newcastle, ha parlato a La Gazzetta dello Sport della squadra in vista dell'esordio col Milan in Champions Alan Sherarer è il bomber storico del Newcastle, chiamato stasera ad affrontare il Milan nell'esordio in Champions. A La Gazzetta dello Sport ha affidato il suo pensiero sulle prospettive della sua ex squadra: ...
Regardless of the cost, I wasn’t going to miss us playing in the San Siro for the worldCorporate hospitality, has to be done. Regardless of the cost, I wasn’t going to miss us playing in the San Siro for the world.
Newcastle's historic Champions League campaign 20 years onAs Alan Shearer wheeled away, arm aloft in typical style, to celebrate yet another Newcastle United goal, something felt different. At the ...
