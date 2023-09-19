NETA Auto Attends China-ASEAN Expo, Targeting Full ASEAN Market Coverage (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) NANNING, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On September 17th, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo commenced in Guangxi, China. Nearly 1,700 companies from over 40 countries participated in the event, advancing China-ASEAN economic integration with new innovative and technological products. A standout presence at the Expo was NETA Auto, which showcased its stellar lineup of vehicles. Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, attended major forums of this event. NETA Auto's exhibition booth attracted distinguished guests, including Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, Aung Zeya, Deputy Minister for Myanmar's Ministry ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP - establishing international headquarters in Hong Kong
Curiosità: Hozon Auto (in cinese , Hé zhòng qì che) è un marchio cinese di automobili completamente elettriche, prodotto dalla Zhejiang Hezhong New Energy Automobile Company.
NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP, establishing international headquarters in Hong KongHONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - NETA Auto and the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on August 31 in Hong Kong, where Evonne Ching (Chief Investment ...
