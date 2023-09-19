Annunciato Bluey: The VideogameFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - OXBO PACK ORA DISPONIBILEIRDM presenta i moduli di memoria DDR5MARCEL JACOBS LASCIA UFFICIALMENTE COACH CAMOSSI A MENO DI UN ANNO ...Tiziano Ferro Annuncia il Divorzio da Victor Allen: perchè si è ...Anticipazioni Terra Amara: Settimana dal 25 al 30 Settembre 2023Tiziano Ferro annuncia il divorzio da Victor: Priorità ai FigliPreoccupazioni per la Salute del Presidente Emerito Giorgio NapolitanoARRIVA “ENTRAinGIOCO”: DAL 18 E 19 NOVEMBRE SUPERSTUDIO MAXI MILANOPlay Out Loud: Logitech G svela il nuovo gear per lo StreamingUltime Blog

NETA Auto Attends China-ASEAN Expo, Targeting Full ASEAN Market Coverage (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) NANNING, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On September 17th, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo commenced in Guangxi, China. Nearly 1,700 companies from over 40 countries participated in the event, advancing China-ASEAN economic integration with new innovative and technological products. A standout presence at the Expo was NETA Auto, which showcased its stellar lineup of vehicles. Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, attended major forums of this event. NETA Auto's exhibition booth attracted distinguished guests, including Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, Aung Zeya, Deputy Minister for Myanmar's Ministry ...
Curiosità: Hozon Auto (in cinese , Hé zhòng qì che) è un marchio cinese di automobili completamente elettriche, prodotto dalla Zhejiang Hezhong New Energy Automobile Company.

