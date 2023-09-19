Milan | standing ovation per Tonali all’uscita dal campo

(Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) La reazione dello stadiodaldi Sandroin-Newcastle. Tutti i dettagli in merito Momenti di grande emozione in-Newcastle di Champions League. Al momento della sostituzione di Sandro, tutto San Siro ha applaudito e ha dedicato tanti cori all’ex centrocampista rossonero.ha ricambiato applaudendo il gesto dei suoi ex tifosi, visibilmente emozionato. Una bella pagina per un ex che è stato celebrato e ricordato in maniera positiva. LEGGI ALTRE NOTIZIE SUNEWS 24

The Champions League group stage is back and kicks off tonight with the hugely anticipated return of Newcastle to the competition after over 20 years away. The Magpies are back at Europe’s top table ...NEWCASTLE make their return to the Champions League TODAY after 20 long years away. The headline team news from the San Siro is that Eddie Howe has handed starts to Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy ...