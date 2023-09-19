Leveraged Finance Industry Veteran Anthony Sage joins Termgrid (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) - Will lead the expansion of the company into banks and credit funds LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Termgrid, the software platform for private capital markets today announced that Anthony Sage has joined as Global Head of Private Credit and Bank Coverage. Anthony brings over 30 years of Industry experience in Leveraged Finance, sponsor Finance, and coverage to Termgrid. His Industry tenure includes 11 years at BNP Paribas as Head of Sponsor Finance EMEA, Vice-Chair at RBC Capital Markets, and over 15 years at RBS. The Termgrid platform is utilized by more than 650 institutions - across Private Equity, Private Credit, Banks, and Advisors - and in this role, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
