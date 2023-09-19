SCOPRI LA NUOVA CLASSE DI 24 ICONE MASCHILI E FEMMINILI IN EA SPORTS ...DLSS 3.5 sarà disponibile in Cyberpunk 2077 il 21 settembreTower of Fantasy annuncia un nuovo simulacro: Fei SeTEKKEN 8 - Closed Beta Test in arrivo a ottobreArrivano il Riot Play ClubDiablo Immortal Rinascita Oscura in arrivo il 21 settembreAnnunciato Bluey: The VideogameFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - OXBO PACK ORA DISPONIBILEIRDM presenta i moduli di memoria DDR5MARCEL JACOBS LASCIA UFFICIALMENTE COACH CAMOSSI A MENO DI UN ANNO ...Ultime Blog

Hisense's Laser TV Continues to Extend Boundaries of Scenarios for Smart Home Living with the World's First Foldable Laser TV L5K

Hisense Laser

Hisense's Laser TV Continues to Extend Boundaries of Scenarios for Smart Home Living with the World's First Foldable Laser TV L5K (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has joined among global enterprises including Leica Camera, Texas Instruments, Nichia and others, in the Fourth Global Laser Display Industry Forum held today in Qingdao, China.  with a speech titled 'Scenarios bloom, Laser display open the best era', Dennys Li, President of Hisense Visual Technology, presented Hisense's scenario-driven strategy for the Laser TV. In his keynote, Dennys introduced Hisense's journey in leading a global innovation for the Laser TV, starting with the World's ...
Curiosità: Hisense Group Co., Ltd (cinese semplificato: ; cinese tradizionale: ; pinyin: Haixìn jí tuán you xiàn gong si), meglio nota come Hisense (; Haixìn), è un'azienda multinazionale cinese con sede a Tsingtao, nello Shandong, che opera nella produzione di elettrodomestici attraverso la controllata Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. Ltd (), e di elettronica di consumo, attraverso la controllata Hisense Visual Technology Co. Ltd ().

