Beautiful ottobre 2023 | anticipazioni e trame

Curiosità: Beautiful (The Bold and the Beautiful) è una soap opera statunitense, creata da William J. Bell e Lee Phillip Bell per la CBS, che va in onda dal 23 marzo 1987. La soap viene trasmessa in circa 100 paesi ed è la più seguita in tutto il mondo con 300 milioni di telespettatori ogni giorno. In Italia la soap è trasmessa dal 4 giugno 1990, prima su Rai 2 e in seguito, dal 5 aprile 1994, su Canale 5 (nello stesso anno fu brevemente trasmessa anche in prima serata da Rete 4). Ha vinto negli anni 31 Daytime Emmy Awards di cui 3 consecutivi come Miglior serie drammatica del daytime (nel 2009, 2010 e 2011).

Scopri tutte le novità della soap opera americana, leggi di più su Beautiful anticipazioni e trame di ottobre 2023 e scopri cosa succede!Nelle puntate dal 25 settembre al 1 ottobre di Beautiful, Sheila pugnala Finn con una siringa mentre Mike viene interrogato dal vice capo Baker ...