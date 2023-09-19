Baseball: Mlb, i risultati delle partite (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) New York, 19 set. - (Adnkronos) - I risultati delle partite della regular season Mlb: Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Guardians 6-4; Cincinnati Reds-Minnesota Twins 7-3; Miami Marlins-New York Mets 1-2; Washington Nationals-Chicago White Sox 1-6; Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies 1-7; Saint Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers 1-0; Texas Rangers-Boston Red Sox 2-4; Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles 7-8; San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies 11-9; Oakland Athletics-Seattle Mariners 0-5; Los Angeles Dodgers-Detroit Tigers 8-3. Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Curiosità: La Major League Baseball, comunemente nota come MLB, è una lega professionistica di baseball nordamericana e grazie al livello tecnico dei suoi giocatori viene considerato il campionato numero uno al mondo.
3D e realtà aumentata, le nuove frontiere per il business sportivo grazie ai fantasy game... perch ad avere l'intuizione è stata Sorare , startup francese fondata nel 2018 da Nicolas Julia e Adrien Montfort che si sta facendo largo tra i supporter di calcio, basket NBA e baseball MLB, con ...
Una rivoluzione chiamata streamingAnche l'MLB di baseball e l'NHL di hockey su ghiaccio possono diventare protagonisti delle nostre scelte sportive; basta un device, come smartphone o tablet, connesso a una rete wi - fi oppure una ...
Baseball: Mlb, i risultati delle partite Il Tirreno Il Tirreno
Federazione Italiana Baseball Softball Federazione Italiana Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals odds, tips and betting trends | September 19The Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) will meet on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, starting at 7:45 PM ET.The Brewers are favored (-125 moneyline odds to win) when they visit the ...
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox odds, tips and betting trends | September 19The Washington Nationals (66-85) will host the Chicago White Sox (58-93), in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.The Nationals are favored (-116) in a projected evenly ...
Baseball MlbSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Baseball Mlb