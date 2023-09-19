ARRIVA “ENTRAinGIOCO”: DAL 18 E 19 NOVEMBRE SUPERSTUDIO MAXI MILANOPlay Out Loud: Logitech G svela il nuovo gear per lo StreamingOpera collabora con Chess.com per creare un browser di scacchi Arriva Gamer Training, l'ultima iniziativa di Samsung dedicata ai ...Haunted House - nuovo trailer TORINO TATTOO CONVENTION È INK-REDIBILEFC 24 Valutazioni dei Giocatori - Stili di Gioco e EditorialANNUNCIATA LA SELEZIONE DEI LUCCA COMICS AWARDSWarcraft Rumble disponibile per il pre-order sull'Apple StoreKingston - consigli per un'esperienza di gioco ottimaleUltime Blog

Appian Appoints Frédéric Godde to Lead Appian France (Di martedì 19 settembre 2023) Industry veteran aims to unlock productivity gains for French organizations through expanded adoption of the Appian AI Process Platform. PARIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announces the appointment of Frédéric Godde as Regional Vice President of Sales for Appian France. With 20 years of B2B technology experience, Godde has in-depth knowledge of key industries, including banking, insurance, energy, telecoms, life sciences, and the public sector. These industries are under tremendous pressure to increase agility and competitiveness through digital transformation, but their innovation projects are hampered by increasing regulatory scrutiny and the need to prove compliance. This appointment comes ...
Industry veteran aims to unlock productivity gains for French organizations through expanded adoption of the Appian AI Process Platform.
