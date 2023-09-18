Incidente aereo a Torino: Cosa ha causato lo schianto del velivolo ...Diaz, Fabbri, Bruni, Derkach Folorunso in gara oggi e domenica nella ...Trust GXT 718 Ryzee RecensioneLE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Harbin red sausages thrive on innovation and digital transformation

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023

When camping in northeast China-situated Harbin City, a bite of Harbin red sausage will always remind campers of how the local delicacy overwhelms their taste buds amid constantly improved flavors and innovated services. Boasting a history of over one century, Harbin red sausage is a typical cured and smoked pork sausage originated from the sausage workshops affiliated to Churin chambers founded in Xiangfang district of Harbin long ago. With smoky taste as the soul, purplish red color and wrinkled surface, authentic Harbin red sausages are produced with techniques concentrated mainly in the process of smoke curing via stoves, said Liu Hui, the brand manager with Harbin Churin leaderfoods Co., Ltd., a producer of ...
When camping in northeast China-situated Harbin City, a bite of Harbin red sausage will always remind campers of how the local delicacy overwhelms their taste b

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index released in China's rowing capital

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index was released Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, indicating the improving ...
