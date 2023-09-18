Xinhua Silk Road | Harbin red sausages thrive on innovation and digital transformation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/When camping in northeast China-situatedCity, a bite ofred sausage will always remind campers of how the local delicacy overwhelms their taste buds amid constantly improved flavors and innovated services. Boasting a history of over one century,red sausage is a typical cured and smoked pork sausage originated from the sausage workshops affiliated to Churin chambers founded in Xiangfang district oflong ago. With smoky taste as the soul, purplish red color and wrinkled surface, authenticredare produced with techniques concentrated mainly in the process of smoke curing via stoves, said Liu Hui, the brand manager withChurin leaderfoods Co., Ltd., a producer of ...