Xinhua Silk Road | 2023 China Shenyang Rowing Development Index released in China' s rowing capital

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 18,/PRNewswire/wasTuesday inof northeast'sLiaoning Province, indicating the improvinglevel of'ssport and showing the city brand image as the "" to the world. In recent years, theevent inhas shown a soundmomentum, as the competition system has been nurtured at a faster speed, the ...