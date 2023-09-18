VAPORESSO Lands at InterTabac 2023 to Showcase Latest Offerings

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) - DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 16,/PRNewswire/, the leading brand in the vaping industry, has brought itsinnovations to, the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. From September 14 – 16, newfrom's ARMOUR, LUXE, and XROS series are highlighted at booth B12, showcasing a plethora of new features at the forefront of vaping technology that enables users to savor the best taste in every puff. Taking center stage areARMOUR Max and ARMOUR S – thedual and single vape kits that feature thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material and COREX heating technology to offer unparalleled rigidity and flavor enjoyment. From tank to mod, the two products are ...