VAPORESSO Lands at InterTabac 2023 to Showcase Latest Offerings (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) - DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, has brought its Latest innovations to InterTabac, the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. From September 14 – 16, new Offerings from VAPORESSO's ARMOUR, LUXE, and XROS series are highlighted at booth B12, showcasing a plethora of new features at the forefront of vaping technology that enables users to savor the best taste in every puff. Taking center stage are VAPORESSO ARMOUR Max and ARMOUR S – the Latest dual and single vape kits that feature thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material and COREX heating technology to offer unparalleled rigidity and flavor enjoyment. From tank to mod, the two products are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
