USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge | Atradius survey reveals

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/The major concern for businesses polled in theregion is a significant deterioration in thebehaviour of B2B customers, with the potential for a negative impact on liquidity and cashflow.s increased by an average 13% on the previous year, and in Canada they rose by 30%. The level of bad debts also showed an upward trend in both the US and Canada, promptingacross all sectors to implement strong measures to mitigate the impact of customer credit risk amid a challenging economic environment. A majority ofin theregion spent more time and resources chasing unpaid invoices as they strengthened internal credit control procedures. The length ofterms ...