USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The major concern for businesses polled in the USMCA region is a significant deterioration in the payment behaviour of B2B customers, with the potential for a negative impact on liquidity and cashflow. late payments increased by an average 13% on the previous year, and in Canada they rose by 30%. The level of bad debts also showed an upward trend in both the US and Canada, prompting companies across all sectors to implement strong measures to mitigate the impact of customer credit risk amid a challenging economic environment. A majority of companies in the USMCA region spent more time and resources chasing unpaid invoices as they strengthened internal credit control procedures. The length of payment terms ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
