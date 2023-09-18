Incidente aereo a Torino: Cosa ha causato lo schianto del velivolo ...Diaz, Fabbri, Bruni, Derkach Folorunso in gara oggi e domenica nella ...Trust GXT 718 Ryzee RecensioneLE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Ultime Blog

USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge | Atradius survey reveals

USMCA companies

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The major concern for businesses polled in the USMCA region is a significant deterioration in the payment behaviour of B2B customers, with the potential for a negative impact on liquidity and cashflow. late payments increased by an average 13% on the previous year, and in Canada they rose by 30%. The level of bad debts also showed an upward trend in both the US and Canada, prompting companies across all sectors to implement strong measures to mitigate the impact of customer credit risk amid a challenging economic environment.     A majority of companies in the USMCA region spent more time and resources chasing unpaid invoices as they strengthened internal credit control procedures. The length of payment terms ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Automazione industriale e pennelli, Mgg sbarca in Usa  Nordest Economia

U.S. Chamber CEO Suzanne P. Clark Meets with Canadian Prime ...  U.S. Chamber of Commerce

USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals

A majority of companies in the USMCA region spent more time and resources chasing unpaid invoices as they strengthened internal credit control procedures. The length of payment terms granted to B2B ...

The Indo-Pacific Region Needs a Comprehensive Digital Trade Agenda

The United States is one of those countries, much as it was in 2016 on the eve of finalizing another major regional trade agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Under the Trump administration ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : USMCA companies
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : USMCA companies USMCA companies alert late payment