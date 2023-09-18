Incidente aereo a Torino: Cosa ha causato lo schianto del velivolo ...Diaz, Fabbri, Bruni, Derkach Folorunso in gara oggi e domenica nella ...Trust GXT 718 Ryzee RecensioneLE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Ultime Blog

STL starts to 'Make in America' with its next-gen Lugoff OFC facility (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023)

STL (NSE: STLTECH), aleading global optical and digital solutions company, today formally announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina - The Palmetto Plant. Named after the state tree of South Carolina, this facility, also designated as STL's North American Headquarters, symbolizes STL's commitment to the US market. The Palmetto Plant was inaugurated by Hon. Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, in the presence of government dignitaries, key customers, and representatives from the local Chambers of Commerce. This strategic investment and expansion efforts in the U.S. further reinforce STL's commitment to the Make in America vision.  Addressing the market ...
COLUMBIA, S.C. and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading global optical and digital solutions company, today formally announced the launch of its state ...

