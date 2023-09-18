Gotion High-tech's Battery Achieves "Made In Germany" (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the morning of September 16, the first locally produced Battery product was officially launched in Göttingen, a famous university town in central Germany. This is a milestone event for Gotion's first Battery production and operation base in Europe. The ceremony was witnessed by Stephan Weil, Governor of Lower Saxony, and Cong Wu, Consul General of China in Hamburg. On the same day, Gotion also signed cooperation agreements with internationally renowned companies such as BASF, ABB, Ebusco, and Ficosa. At the event, participating guests collectively pressed the start button to formally launch the first automated Battery pack production line at Gotion's German base. When an AGV (Automated Guided ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gotion High - tech's Battery Achieves "Made In Germany"On September 16, Gotion High - tech signed cooperation agreements with five internationally renowned companies, covering various aspects such as battery materials, product development, and the supply ...
VW - backed Gotion High - tech's Overseas Revenue Triples in H1HEFEI, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On August 29, Gotion High - tech, a Chinese power battery manufacturer strategically invested by Volkswagen, released its 2023 semi - annual report. During the reporting period, Gotion recorded an operating revenue ...
Gotion battery achieves "Made in Germany"This is a milestone event for Gotion's first battery production and operation base in Europe. The ceremony was witnessed by Stephan Weil, Governor of Lower Saxony, and Cong Wu, Consul General of China ...
China's battery makers build plants abroad to benefit local industryCATL, China's largest battery maker, has two overseas factories: one operating in Germany and the other under construction in Hungary. It will be the largest battery factory in Europe when production ...
