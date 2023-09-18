Gotion High-tech's Battery Achieves "Made In Germany" (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) GOTTINGEN, Germany, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the morning of September 16, the first locally produced Battery product was officially launched in Gottingen, a famous university town in central Germany. This is a milestone event for Gotion's first Battery production and operation base in Europe after Gotion Germany Battery Gmbh was established in Germany last year. On the same day, Gotion also signed cooperation agreements with internationally renowned companies such as BASF, ABB, Ebusco, and Ficosa. "I'm very lucky, it's a very good moment in my life." Andreas, a worker at the Gottingen factory who just signed the first Battery pack, shared his excitement with more than 200 colleagues.
Gotion High - tech's Battery Achieves "Made In Germany"On September 16, Gotion High - tech signed cooperation agreements with five internationally renowned companies, covering various aspects such as battery materials, product development, and the supply ...
Litio, la presa della Cina sulle miniere globali... i produttori di auto cinesi come Byd, Great Wall Motors e i produttori di batterie come Catl, Eve e Gotion High - Tech, spinti anche dal rally dei prezzi che ha caratterizzato il litio e il nichel ...
Gotion, Inobat to build 20 GWh battery plant in Europe by 2026Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech and Slovak battery startup Inobat have announced plans to jointly build an electric vehicle battery factory in ...
China’s Gotion High-Tech Starts Battery Production in Germany(Yicai) Sept. 18 -- Gotion High-Tech has begun making battery packs at its automated plant in Göttingen, Germany and expects deliveries to clients in Europe to commence at the start next month, the ...
