First AlUla World Archaeology Summit wraps up with wide-ranging explorations of what modern society can learn from the past (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) - AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
First AlUla World Archaeology Summit gathers over 300 delegates from 39 countries for wide - ranging discussion of archaeology's role in ......//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211290/World_Archaeology_Summit.jpg View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/first - alula - world - archaeology - summit ...
Discovery of ancient 'Horn Chamber' reveals ritual performed at enigmatic stone structures of north - west ArabiaThough the structures' function was at first unknown, excavations since 2018 have pointed to a ...that unearthed the "Horn Chamber" in a mustatil at site IDIHA - 0000687 north - east of AlUla dating to ...
First AlUla World Archaeology Summit gathers over 300 delegates from 39 countries for wide-ranging discussion of archaeology's role in societyOrganised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the summit has drawn over 300 delegates ... The summit continues tomorrow with a focus on resilience and accessibility, complementing the first day's ...
