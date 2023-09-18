CGTN: China, Zambia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China and Zambia announced their decision on Friday to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, with both sides hailing their "profound" traditional friendship. The move came during Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's seven-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Business is high on the agenda, as the African leader covered five companies in his first two days, including the Yantian International Container Terminal, BYD, Huawei, Tencent and ZTE. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday. During the two leaders' talk on Friday, Xi said that China stands ready to work with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China and Zambia announced their decision on Friday to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, with both sides hailing their "profound" traditional friendship. The move came during Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's seven-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Business is high on the agenda, as the African leader covered five companies in his first two days, including the Yantian International Container Terminal, BYD, Huawei, Tencent and ZTE. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday. During the two leaders' talk on Friday, Xi said that China stands ready to work with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN : China committed to 'building a Global South community with a shared future'
CGTN : China - Venezuela usher in a new era of bilateral relations
CGTN : Regional economic integration promotes China-ASEAN common prosperity
CGTN : Xi stresses post-disaster reconstruction in NE China visit
CGTN : China's northeast region to advance revitalization via tech innovation
CGTN?"The Art Beat" Season II- Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story
CGTN: China committed to 'building a Global South community with a shared future'... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - committed - to - building - a - global - south - community - with - a - shared - future - 301929904.html
CGTN: China, Zambia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - zambia - elevate - ties - to - comprehensive - strategic - cooperative - partnership - 301929699.html
CGTN: China, Venezuela usher in a new era of bilateral relationshttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 09 - 13/Xi - holds - talks - with - Venezuelan - president - 1n4ajf4mqli/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china -...
La cultura tradizionale cinese nella nuova era fiorisce in Africa Africa24.it
Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità siciliareport.it
CGTN: China committed to 'building a Global South community with a shared future'BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havana locals are hopeful the Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit will be a driving force in closer cooperation between developing countries.
BRI: China’s food trade soars to $76.10b in 2023BEIJING: China’s food trade with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) surged to 553.82 billion yuan ($76.10 billion) in the first eight months of this year, markin ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China