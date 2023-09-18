CGTN | China | Zambia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/andannounced their decision on Friday tobilateralto a, with both sides hailing their "profound" traditional friendship. The move came duringn President Hakainde Hichilema's seven-day state visit toat the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Business is high on the agenda, as the African leader covered five companies in his first two days, including the Yantian International Container Terminal, BYD, Huawei, Tencent and ZTE. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday. During the two leaders' talk on Friday, Xi said thatstands ready to work with ...