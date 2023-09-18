CGTN | China committed to ' building a Global South community with a shared future'

(Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/Havana locals are hopeful the Group of 77 (G77) plusSummit will be a driving force in closer cooperation between developing countries. "Developing countries need to develop, combat poverty and dealother issues that affect them," architect Eddy Regueiro toldin the lead-up to the event, which was held on Friday and Saturday in the Cuban capital. "l hope the summit will focus on the ways to achieve sustainable development using science and technology to look for more innovative ways for developing countries to develop," said Sociology student Samantha Ross. Their expectations echoed the Havana declaration approved on Saturday, which stressed the role of science and technology and called for an open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and ...

... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- zambia - elevate - ties - to - comprehensive - strategic - cooperative - partnership - 301929699.htmlhttps://news..com/news/2023 - 09 - 13/Xi - holds - talks - with - Venezuelan - president - 1n4ajf4mqli/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/-...... and the investment will increase accordingly," said Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian ambassador to. https://news..com/news/2023 - 09 - 08/Regional - economic - integration - promotes - ...

La cultura tradizionale cinese nella nuova era fiorisce in Africa Africa24.it

Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità siciliareport.it

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havana locals are hopeful the Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit will be a driving force in closer cooperation between developing countries.BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Zambia announced their decision on Friday to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, with both sides hailing thei ...