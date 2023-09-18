Incidente aereo a Torino: Cosa ha causato lo schianto del velivolo ...Diaz, Fabbri, Bruni, Derkach Folorunso in gara oggi e domenica nella ...Trust GXT 718 Ryzee RecensioneLE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | China committed to ' building a Global South community with a shared future'

CGTN China

CGTN: China committed to 'building a Global South community with a shared future' (Di lunedì 18 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Havana locals are hopeful the Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit will be a driving force in closer cooperation between developing countries. "Developing countries need to develop, combat poverty and deal with other issues that affect them," architect Eddy Regueiro told CGTN in the lead-up to the event, which was held on Friday and Saturday in the Cuban capital. "l hope the summit will focus on the ways to achieve sustainable development using science and technology to look for more innovative ways for developing countries to develop," said Sociology student Samantha Ross. Their expectations echoed the Havana declaration approved on Saturday, which stressed the role of science and technology and called for an open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and ...
CGTN: China, Zambia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

CGTN: China, Venezuela usher in a new era of bilateral relations

CGTN: Regional economic integration promotes China - ASEAN common prosperity

