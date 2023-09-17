WWE: The Rock tornerà per affrontare Roman Reigns a WrestleMania? (Di domenica 17 settembre 2023) I fan della WWE stanno parlando del ritorno sul ring di The Rock con molta più speranza. Dopo che quest’ultimo ha sorpreso i sostenitori questa settimana a SmackDown, vogliono sapere quando tornerà. È stata ventilata l’idea che Dwayne voglia dimostrare qualcosa a Philadelphia. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, il ritorno di The Rock ha molto più a che fare con il fatto che Roman Reigns è all’apice del business, e il People’s Champ sa che avrebbe una grande storyline con il Tribal Chief, Heyman e i membri della Bloodline. Anche il fatto che WrestleMania 40 sarà uno show importante visto che è la prima WrestleMania di proprietà della Endeavor. In definitiva, c’è molto da chiarire in questa situazione. Questa settimana è stato riferito che The ...Leggi su zonawrestling
