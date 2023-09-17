Italian Uppercut #183 – SIW Colossal 2023 Report (Di domenica 17 settembre 2023) Nuovo appuntamento con l’editoriale dedicato alla scena Italiana, dopo una lunga pausa estiva torniamo a bordoring per raccontarvi l’ultimo Show della SIW, “Colossal 2023” , andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a Collesalvetti (LI). Tre Match titolati, un incontro che vuole chiudere una lunga faida e la finale dello Sword Tournament, per una card ricca che ha riempito La Villa del Colle, ormai sede fissa per i grandi eventi della federazione toscana. Match #1 – Handicap Match Steve Valentino VS Gn1 (Liam Massett & Cairo) Primo incontro della serata, una faida recente quella fra The Captain e il Tag della HS, causato dalle interferenze del duo che hanno portato all’eliminazione di Valentino dallo Sword Tournament. Opener breve, con alcune manovre interessanti, anche se l’alchimia fra Valentino e il duo non è ...Leggi su zonawrestling
