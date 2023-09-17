Bournemouth-Chelsea (domenica 17 settembre 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 17 settembre 2023) Il Bournemouth deve ancora assimilare appieno i concetti calcistici di Andoni Iraola, e lo stesso si può dire del Chelsea di Mauricio Pochettino. I Blues hanno quattro punti in classifica frutto di una vittoria contro il Luton Town e un pareggio contro il Liverpool, sempre a Stamford Bridge, mentre le Cherries seguono staccate di due InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Bournemouth - Chelsea, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Bournemouth - Chelsea BOURNEMOUTH (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke. CHELSEA (3 - 4 - 2 - 1): ...
Chelsea hope Raheem Sterling can fire them to a first away victory of the season against Bournemouth, while the Cherries seek their opening win of the campaignChelsea will be hoping their huge summer of spending finally begins to show signs it is paying off when they travel to Bournemouth's Vitality stadium on Sunday. The Blues are still licking their ...
