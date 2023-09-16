WWE: The Rock è tornato a sorpresa a SmackDown per mettere al suo posto Austin Theory (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Questa notte l’episodio di SmackDown ha riservato una grande sorpresa al pubblico di Denver ed agli spettatori collegati da tutto il mondo. A fare il suo ritorno a SmackDown dopo oltre 4 anni è stato il leggendario Dwayne Johnson, The Rock. Il noto attore di Hollywood non appariva a SmackDown dall’agosto 2019. Ad aprire la puntata è stato Pat McAfee, che era apparso al “The Pat McAfee Show” poco prima su ESPN e che sabato sarà co-conduttore del “College GameDay” dalla stessa location. McAfee si è recato alla Ball Arena per salutare il WWE Universe, ma è stato interrotto dall’ex nemico Austin Theory. McAfee ha chiamato in causa The Rock, che era apparso al “The Pat McAfee Show” quest’oggi. L’ovazione del pubblico di Denver è stata ...Leggi su zonawrestling
