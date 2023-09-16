WWE | The Rock è tornato a sorpresa a SmackDown per mettere al suo posto Austin Theory

(Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Questa notte l’episodio diha riservato una grandeal pubblico di Denver ed agli spettatori collegati da tutto il mondo. A fare il suo ritorno adopo oltre 4 anni è stato il leggendario Dwayne Johnson, The. Il noto attore di Hollywood non appariva adall’agosto 2019. Ad aprire la puntata è stato Pat McAfee, che era apparso al “The Pat McAfee Show” poco prima su ESPN e che sabato sarà co-conduttore del “College GameDay” dalla stessa location. McAfee si è recato alla Ball Arena per salutare il WWE Universe, ma è stato interrotto dall’ex nemico. McAfee ha chiamato in causa The, che era apparso al “The Pat McAfee Show” quest’oggi. L’ovazione del pubblico di Denver è stata ...

John Cena welcomed The Rock back to WWE and shared a hug with The People's Champion on Smackdown. Cena was present during The Rock's backstage segment with Pat McAfee. As per The Rock, Cena was trying ..."WWE Raw" star Chad Gable opens up about how his family ended up in the front row for his recent Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER.The Rock just made a surprise return to WWE, appearing on Smackdown mere hours after teasing a WrestleMania 40 appearance.