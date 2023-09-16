LE MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORI DI SERIE A, D1 Arkema e di ...Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Tragedia sull'autostrada A1: Due autisti muoiono e 25 migranti feriti ...Dixit Edizione Disney è ora disponibile!Covid-19 in Italia: Aumento costante dei casi e delle sfide - ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio in programma il 18 9 a Raw

WWE Drew

WWE: Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio in programma il 18/9 a Raw. (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Dopo la scintillante puntata di Smackdown! che ha visto il ritorno di The Rock e la partecipazione di John Cena e AJ Styles, tutti gli occhi dei fan sono puntati su Monday Night Raw di lunedí. Ci saranno ritorni o match a sorpresa? Intanto, durante WWE SmackDown!, sono stati annunciati alcuni match in programma: Drew McIntyre affronterà Jey Uso. I due si lanciarono una sfida dopo un faccia a faccia nel backstage di Monday Night Raw dell’11 settembre. Cody Rhodes affronterà “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in una rivincita di WWE Money in the Bank. Mysterio e JD McDonagh hanno affrontato Rhodes nell’episodio dell’11 settembre, e Rhodes ha lasciato entrambi i wrestler k.o. dopo una breve rissa. La card aggiornata per ...
