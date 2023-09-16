WWE: Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio in programma il 18/9 a Raw. (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Dopo la scintillante puntata di Smackdown! che ha visto il ritorno di The Rock e la partecipazione di John Cena e AJ Styles, tutti gli occhi dei fan sono puntati su Monday Night Raw di lunedí. Ci saranno ritorni o match a sorpresa? Intanto, durante WWE SmackDown!, sono stati annunciati alcuni match in programma: Drew McIntyre affronterà Jey Uso. I due si lanciarono una sfida dopo un faccia a faccia nel backstage di Monday Night Raw dell’11 settembre. Cody Rhodes affronterà “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in una rivincita di WWE Money in the Bank. Mysterio e JD McDonagh hanno affrontato Rhodes nell’episodio dell’11 settembre, e Rhodes ha lasciato entrambi i wrestler k.o. dopo una breve rissa. La card aggiornata per ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai"...nella WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman Reigns e Drew ...
Are we going to see The Rock against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40And while this didn't happen, The Rock is teasing that his dream match against Roman Reigns may happen at WrestleMania 40 in April.
Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio Set For 9/18 WWE RAWDrew McIntyre will be in action on the September 18 episode of WWE RAW. Two matches have been added to Monday’s show. As announced during the September 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre will face ...
Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, More Added To 9/18 WWE RawSpeaking of Cody Rhodes, he will participate in a WWE Money in the Bank rematch as he goes one-on-one with the NXT North American Champion, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, on the September 18 episode of ...
