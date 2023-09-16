WWE | CM Punk può tornare a Survivor Series? Le parole che fanno sognare i fan

Rob Van Dam: "La AEW deve guardare oltre CM Punk" Tuttowrestling

CM Punk, messaggio a tutti dopo l'addio alla AEW "Per due mesi non ho molto da fare" World Wrestling

Nearly two full weeks after his firing from AEW "with cause," CM Punk speaks publicly for the first time, saying he's got two months time on his hands.On Friday night, CM Punk made his first televised appearance since being fired by AEW. Punk was back in his role as a commentator for mixed martial arts promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships.The recent stretch of pro wrestling news and buzz has provided more than enough proof that there is simply no offseason for the rumor mill. It goes far ...