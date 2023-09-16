WWE: CM Punk può tornare a Survivor Series? Le parole che fanno sognare i fan (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) CM Punk ha fatto venerdì la sua prima apparizione televisiva dopo il licenziamento dalla All Elite Wrestling e ha lasciato intendere che non avrà molti impegni nei prossimi tempi, anche se questa situazione potrebbe finire entro un paio di mesi. Perché CM Punk potrebbe essere impegnato tra due mesi? Il motivo che fa sognare i suoi fan è che proprio a Chicago, la sua città, è in programma Survivor Series. Questione di clausole Punk ha detto “Ho un sacco di tempo a disposizione per i prossimi due mesi”. Alla conferenza stampa AEW All Out del 3 settembre, Tony Khan ha parlato di una potenziale clausola di non concorrenza rimanendo vago: “Non voglio discutere i termini della separazione in questo senso… E per quanto riguarda ciò che accadrà in futuro, non posso parlarne, ma ...Leggi su zonawrestling
