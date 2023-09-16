Wta Guangzhou 2023: montepremi e prize money (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Il montepremi ed il prize money del torneo WTA 250 di Guangzhou 2023, evento in programma dal 18 al 23 settembre in Cina. Campo partecipanti non di primo livello, ma una buona occasione per tante giocatrici di portare a casa punti e soldi in questo evento che precede gli appuntamenti più importanti della trasferta asiatica. Si torna infatti a giocare in Asia a distanza di quattro anni dall’ultima volta. Di seguito la distribuzione dei premi in denaro e dei punti valevoli per la classifica WTA. TABELLONE COPERTURA TV montepremi WTA 250 Guangzhou 2023 PRIMO TURNO – € 2.804 (1 punto) SECONDO TURNO – € 3.920 (30 punti) QUARTI DI FINALE – € 6.418 (60 punti) SEMIFINALE – € 11.275 (110 punti) FINALISTA – € 20.226 (180 punti) VINCITRICE – € 34.288 (280 ...Leggi su sportface
Women's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, OddsLearn more about the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on September 16 and get women's singles live stream and odds information.
Women's tennis returns to China after Peng Shuai boycottHONG KONG - Professional women's tennis tournaments return to China on Monday, less than two years after the WTA vowed to boycott the country out of concern for player Peng Shuai and risks to its ...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai: A timelineWomen's tennis is returning to China with a tournament in Guangzhou starting on Monday, less than two years after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) vowed to boycott the country over concerns about ...
