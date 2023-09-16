SmackDown 15.09.2023 If you smeeeeeell… (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto report di SmackDown. Una puntata molto interessante che recupera anche diversi nomi rispetto a 7 giorni fa, complice lo spettacolo in India. Una puntata che sulla carta promette grandi cose e quindi non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. PROMO: La puntata si apre subito col botto con il ritorno di Pat McAfee che viene accolto alla grande. Pat saluta Denver e ci dà il benvenuto a SmackDown. Ma viene quasi subito interrotto da Austin Theory che arriva sul ring e comincia ad auto-elogiarsi e ci dà il benvenuto all’Austin Theory Live. Pat, non sembra convinto e scherza sul fatto che i due siano effettivamente vestiti uguali. Pat aggiunge che Austin ha fatto un grande errore nel suo discorso e si è scordato che questo show è anche della gente…IF YOU ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE Payback, la card del nuovo Premium Live EventJohn Cena sarà l'host del PLE Nella puntata di SmackDown di ieri sera è stato annunciato che John ... Cosa farà il 16 volte campione del mondo Dove vedere WWE Payback Per vedere WWE Payback 2023 basta ...
WWE Payback, la card del nuovo Premium Live EventJohn Cena sarà l'host del PLE Nella puntata di SmackDown di ieri sera è stato annunciato che John ... Cosa farà il 16 volte campione del mondo Dove vedere WWE Payback Per vedere WWE Payback 2023 basta ...
SPOILER: Risultati di WWE Friday Night SmackDown del 15/9/2023 World Wrestling
LA Knight ha sconfitto The Miz questa notte a SmackDown The Shield Of Wrestling
'He needs the money': WWE fans thank SAG-AFTRA strike as The Rock return to the ring amid Maui fund backlashAfter a long absence from WWE, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his much awaited return to the ring on an episode of 'SmackDown' in Denver, Colorado ...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shocks fans with WWE SmackDown return, stands face-to-face with John Cena | WatchDwayne ‘The Rock Johnson made a highly anticipated return to WWE, delivering a dose of old-school nostalgia to fans. The 51-year-old legend electrified the audience during the opening segment of ...
Dwayne Johnsonwwe SmackdownDwayne Johnson, 'The Rock,' made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday. A clip was posted on WWE's X (formerly 'Twitter') profile that showed The Rock facing off against ...
SmackDown 2023Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SmackDown 2023