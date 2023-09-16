Hacking Creativity Unplugged: Un Evento per i Creativi a Bologna (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Siete pronti a immergervi in un Evento che celebra la Creatività in tutte le sue forme? Segnate sul vostro calendario il 7 e 8 ottobre 2023, perché sta per arrivare il primo Evento live di “Hacking Creativity“, un Evento straordinario che riunisce menti creative e brillanti per una serie di workshop ed esperienze uniche a Bologna. Preparatevi a scoprire “Hacking Creativity Unplugged”! Dettagli dell’Evento Organizzatore: Hacking Creativity Data e Ora: Sabato 7 ottobre 2023, 09:00 – Domenica 8 ottobre 2023, 17:00 Località: Scuderia Future Food Living Lab, 2 Piazza Giuseppe Verdi, 40126 ...Leggi su posizioniaperte
