Bournemouth - Chelsea: quote e pronostici della sfida di Premier (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Il Chelsea torna in campo e affronta la delicata trasferta di Bournemouth dove è costretto a vincere a tutti i costi per recuperare terreno rispetto al City in fuga. Solo una vittoria nelle prima ...
Bournemouth - Chelsea si giocherà domenica 17 settembre alle ore 15. COMPARAZIONE QUOTE: BOURNEMOUTH - CHELSEA 2 PRIMO TEMPO 2.40 PIÙ INFO 2.35 PIÙ INFO 2.35 PIÙ INFO 2.30 PIÙ INFO Info in ...

... all'esordio erano tornati dalla trasferta londinese contro il Chelsea con un pareggio a dir poco ... dal match di Anfield contro il Bournemouth, battuto 3 - 1 nonostante l'inferiorità numerica per l'...

... sono partiti come meglio non potevano: dopo il pareggio all'esordio con il Bournemouth (1 - 1), sono arrivate tre vittorie consecutive , due delle quali contro Chelsea e Brighton. Nell'ultimo turno ...

Bournemouth host Chelsea as one of two Sunday games, with the other seeing Arsenal travel to Everton. The Gunners are out to avenge a defeat at Goodison Park last season which majorly scuppered their ...

Plucky West Ham United fell to their first defeat of the season at the hands of Manchester City’s treble-winning juggernaut at London Stadium.

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Bournemouth v Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday ...
