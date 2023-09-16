Booker T: “Jade Cargill è perfetta per la WWE” (Di sabato 16 settembre 2023) Con l’emergere di notizie sul possibile passaggio di Jade Cargill dalla AEW alla WWE, si è subito discusso di come la WWE potrebbe introdurla al suo pubblico. Mentre alcuni sostengono che Jade farebbe meglio a perfezionare le sue abilità sul ring ad NXT prima di passare al roster principale, altri hanno sostenuto che, invece, dovrebbe passare rapidamente a Raw o a SmackDown semplicemente per la sua innegabile presenza da star. L’Hall of Famer della WWE Booker T si schiera con quest’ultimo gruppo e ritiene che Jade brillerebbe immediatamente nel main roster. Materiale da main event “Jade Cargill è una superstar della WWE. Non è che non possa stare nella AEW… Sto dicendo che lei è ciò che la WWE ha sempre cercato… la super-atleta, la super-soldatessa. Questo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
