Xebia receives 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards from Appian

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) ATLANTA, Sept. 15,/PRNewswire/, a pioneer and leader in the low-code software development space, has been honored with the Cross-Industry Value Award at the. This recognition underscores's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its relentless pursuit of being the best value provider to global clients across industries on their low-code journeys. It also marks's sixth consecutive year winning this award. Therecognize and celebratepartners for their exceptional innovation, impact, and execution. The Cross-Industry Value Award highlights's ...