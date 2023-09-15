Xebia receives 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards from Appian (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Xebia, a pioneer and leader in the low-code software development space, has been honored with the Cross-Industry Value Award at the 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards. This recognition underscores Xebia's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its relentless pursuit of being the best value provider to global clients across industries on their low-code journeys. It also marks Xebia's sixth consecutive year winning this award. The Appian AppMarket Solution Awards recognize and celebrate Appian partners for their exceptional innovation, impact, and execution. The Cross-Industry Value Award highlights Xebia's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
