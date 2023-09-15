Wta Guangzhou 2023: programma, date, orari, copertura tv e streaming (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) Il programma, le date, gli orari, la copertura tv e streaming del Wta 250 di Guangzhou 2023, torneo di scena da lunedì 18 a sabato 23 settembre sui campi in cemento della città cinese. A guidare il seeding è la polacca Magda Linette, seguita dalla rumena Sorana Cirstea e dalla beniamina di casa Lin Zhu. L’unica tennista azzurra presente è Lucia Bronzetti, reduce dall’exploit newyorkese e determinata a ripetersi, andando a caccia di punti per chiudere al meglio la stagione. La diretta televisiva è affidata a SuperTennis (canale 64 del digitale terrestre e 212 di Sky). Sarà possibile seguire il torneo di Guangzhou anche in streaming tramite la live streaming disponibile sul sito ufficiale della stessa emittente, ...Leggi su sportface
'WTA must keep Peng case in public eye on China return'Elite women's tennis returns to China for the first time in four years at Guangzhou next week after the WTA ended a boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai.
