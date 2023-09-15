Addio all'Artista Poliedrico Fernando Botero: Un Tributo alla Vita e ...Inflazione in Italia: Aumento dei Prezzi a +5,4% su Base Annuale a ...Putin Aperto ai Trattati, ma Kiev Riluttante: Ulteriori Sviluppi nei ...Franco Migliacci: L'Addio a un Maestro delle Parole e dei Successi ...XGIMI: HORIZON Ultra è ora disponibileConfindustria: Il Salario Minimo Legale e la Sfida della ...Tragedia sull'autostrada A1: Due autisti muoiono e 25 migranti feriti ...Dixit Edizione Disney è ora disponibile!Covid-19 in Italia: Aumento costante dei casi e delle sfide - ...TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Anniversary EditionUltime Blog

The Judge, la trama del film (Di venerdì 15 settembre 2023) The Judge, il film del 2014 con una trama da legal drama: Hank Palmer (Robert Downey Jr.), un importante avvocato, torna a casa dopo la morte della madre. Viene a sapere che il padre (Robert Duvall), il giudice della città, è sospettato di un crimine. La sua decisione di indagare sul caso lo porta lentamente a ristabilire un rapporto interrotto con la sua famiglia. La trama di The Judge ruota attorno ad Hank Palmer (Downey) è un avvocato presuntuoso che ha poco rispetto per la legge e aiuta clienti facoltosi a sfuggire alla giustizia. Quando viene a sapere che sua madre è morta, torna a malincuore a casa, nella piccola città del Midwest da cui ha cercato di fuggire con tutte le sue forze perché disprezza suo padre, il giudice Joseph Palmer (Duvall). Quando Joseph viene accusato dell’omicidio di un ex ...
